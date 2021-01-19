JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Shares Purchased by MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,819 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

BATS:JPST traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.81. 2,926,285 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.80.

