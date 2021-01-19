Juggernaut Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (JGN)

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Juggernaut token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000280 BTC on popular exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $191,033.00 worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 14.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002740 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00045804 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.53 or 0.00116480 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00073217 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00248176 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000750 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $35,348.99 or 0.96807092 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,325,000 tokens. The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi. Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com.

Juggernaut Token Trading

Juggernaut can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Juggernaut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

