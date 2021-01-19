JustInvest LLC Buys 4,624 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,690 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,624 shares during the quarter. The Toronto-Dominion Bank makes up approximately 1.5% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 69.5% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 938 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, reaching $58.87. 1,196,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,062. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $106.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $33.74 and a 12 month high of $59.97.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.66. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6114 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. This is a boost from The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.16%.

TD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. CSFB initiated coverage on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research report on Friday, October 9th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $70.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.45.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; point-of-sale payment solutions for large and small businesses; wealth and asset management products, and advice to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

