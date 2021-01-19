JustInvest LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

JustInvest LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,710 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 39.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 0.8% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 39,267 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ciena by 59.4% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 896 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ciena alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.53.

Shares of CIEN traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $52.62. 1,172,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,470,518. The company has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $30.58 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 3.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.84.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). Ciena had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 10.23%. The business had revenue of $828.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $826.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ciena news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.76, for a total value of $43,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $121,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,266,287. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.