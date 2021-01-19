JustInvest LLC Has $1.05 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 3.1% of JustInvest LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVE. Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,259,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 19,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 32,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 42,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.42. 648,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 839,332. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.08 and a 200 day moving average of $118.49. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $81.70 and a 12-month high of $132.91.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

