JustInvest LLC Has $134,000 Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 114.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,343 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,541 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Unilever by 834.2% in the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period.

Shares of UL traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.38. 1,589,827 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,942,024. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $44.06 and a 52 week high of $63.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $69.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

