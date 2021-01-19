JustInvest LLC Increases Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 911 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 14.4% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.8% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 17,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 9,838 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

NASDAQ:AMD traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,815,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,581,641. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $99.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $107.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.88, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 43,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.36, for a total transaction of $3,541,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,465,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,684,496.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total transaction of $149,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,532,958.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 197,106 shares of company stock worth $17,820,093. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.