Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) PT Raised to $245.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KSU. Cowen lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kansas City Southern from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research raised Kansas City Southern from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $211.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $186.27.

KSU traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.66. 705,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,742. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $200.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.67. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $92.86 and a 52-week high of $222.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.81 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The transportation company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $659.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $662.68 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 21.68%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Kansas City Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.51%.

In other Kansas City Southern news, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.39, for a total transaction of $194,963.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,338,652.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lora S. Cheatum sold 1,519 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.95, for a total value of $287,015.05. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,000,337.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,920 shares of company stock worth $2,071,786 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harding Loevner LP raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 259.0% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 202.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

