Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Kape Technologies Plc (KAPE.L) (LON:KAPE)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

LON KAPE traded up GBX 5 ($0.07) during trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 209 ($2.73). 1,080,795 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,314. Kape Technologies Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 61 ($0.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 229 ($2.99). The company has a market cap of £440.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 261.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 184.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 184.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.41, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Kape Technologies Plc, a cybersecurity company, develops and distributes digital products in the online security space. It operates through two segment, Digital Privacy and Digital Security. It offers CyberGhost, Zenmate, and Private Internet Access that provide cybersecurity SaaS with a focus on providing of virtual private network solutions.

