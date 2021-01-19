Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) Receives $35.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.00.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KMT shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Kennametal from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kennametal from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kennametal from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $163,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Kennametal during the 3rd quarter valued at $239,000.

Shares of KMT stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.63. 660,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 611,186. Kennametal has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $41.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -96.78, a PEG ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Kennametal had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The company had revenue of $400.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kennametal will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

