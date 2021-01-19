Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $6.67

Shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.67 and traded as high as $6.84. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp shares last traded at $6.47, with a volume of 4,703 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.15 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter. Kentucky First Federal Bancorp had a negative net margin of 96.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Kentucky First Federal Bancorp (NASDAQ:KFFB) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,235 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.08% of Kentucky First Federal Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:KFFB)

Kentucky First Federal Bancorp operates as the holding company for First Federal Savings and Loan Association of Hazard, and Frankfort First Bancorp, Inc that provide various banking products and services in Kentucky. Its deposit products include passbook savings and certificate accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

