KeyCorp Comments on EnPro Industries, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:NPO)

EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EnPro Industries in a report issued on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $3.05 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.95. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, December 7th.

Shares of NPO stock opened at $82.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.57. EnPro Industries has a 1-year low of $30.04 and a 1-year high of $83.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.47 and a 200 day moving average of $61.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.85.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.60 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,768,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnPro Industries by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of EnPro Industries by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

About EnPro Industries

EnPro Industries, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered industrial products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Sealing Products and Engineered Products. The Sealing Products segment offers metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets; dynamic seals; compression packing products; hydraulic components; expansion joints; flange sealing and isolation products; pipeline casing spacers/isolators; casing end seals; and modular sealing systems for sealing pipeline penetrations for the use in chemical and petrochemical processing, petroleum extraction and refining, pulp and paper processing, power generation, food and pharmaceutical processing, primary metal manufacturing, mining, water and waste treatment, heavy-duty trucking, aerospace, medical, filtration, and semiconductor fabrication industries.

