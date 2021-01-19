Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (KEY) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE KEY traded up C$1.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$26.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74. Keyera Corp. has a 12 month low of C$10.04 and a 12 month high of C$36.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.95.

Get Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) alerts:

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$806.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on KEY. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. CSFB set a C$28.00 price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.06.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.