Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 21st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of TSE:KEY traded up C$0.93 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$26.34. The stock had a trading volume of 400,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 815,666. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.36. The company has a market cap of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.74. Keyera Corp. has a 1 year low of C$10.04 and a 1 year high of C$36.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$21.95.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) (TSE:KEY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$712.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$806.00 million. Analysts predict that Keyera Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KEY shares. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$28.00 price objective on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$27.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) from C$28.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$27.06.

Keyera Corp. (KEY.TO) Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants; and condensate handling services.

