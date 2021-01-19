Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L)’s (KWS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) (LON:KWS) in a research report released on Monday morning, AR Network reports.

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) stock traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching GBX 2,550 ($33.32). 599,666 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 319,627. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,644.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,238.83. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,159.28 ($15.15) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,958 ($38.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 122.60.

Keywords Studios plc (KWS.L) Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. It offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

