Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Issues Q4 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its fourth quarter 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.78 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.75. The company issued revenue guidance of $347 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $342.21 million.

KFRC traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $44.96. 1,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,140. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $987.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.49.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $365.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KFRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kforce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti upgraded Kforce from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.33.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.68, for a total transaction of $49,148.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total transaction of $99,873.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,771 shares of company stock worth $2,484,801. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

