KG&L Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF)

KG&L Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE:CLF) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,200 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,117 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,574 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 13,740 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 287.5% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,480 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 5.7% during the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 34,293 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 11.4% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 19,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. BNP Paribas upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.30 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Cleveland-Cliffs from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.73.

Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.75. The company had a trading volume of 15,470,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,452,604. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.50 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.31 and a 200 day moving average of $8.72. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $18.77.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The mining company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. Cleveland-Cliffs had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 196.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc operates as an iron ore mining company in the United States. The company operates four iron ore mines in Michigan and Minnesota. It sells its products to integrated steel companies and steel producers in the United States and the Asia Pacific. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

