KG&L Capital Management LLC Decreases Stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 62.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,602 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for 1.0% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 100.0% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 32.3% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $32.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,293,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,520,395. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $49.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Compass Point raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.94.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

