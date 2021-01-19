KG&L Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

KG&L Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Congress Park Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,276,000. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 20,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,538,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 63.6% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $257.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $268.00.

In other DocuSign news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.98, for a total value of $1,059,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 75,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,019,964.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Solvik sold 16,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total transaction of $4,046,862.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,035,730.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,704 shares of company stock valued at $9,349,067. Insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU traded up $7.29 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $256.57. 3,062,549 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,577,621. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $64.88 and a one year high of $290.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $235.06 and its 200 day moving average is $217.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -211.25 and a beta of 0.88.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 16.83% and a negative return on equity of 30.14%. The firm had revenue of $382.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

