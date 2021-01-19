KG&L Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 71.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 643 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 267 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vivid Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth $538,000. Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 65,908 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 216 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 1,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 1,186 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,225.00 price objective (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.43.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $3.50 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1,173.97. 753,666 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,102,935. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,130.93 and its 200 day moving average is $1,031.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 747.68, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,285.19.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

