KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 1,466 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

KG&L Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,466 shares during the period. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 27.6% in the third quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 2,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 190.0% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 19,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.6% during the third quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 2,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

Shares of IBM stock traded up $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $129.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,751,460. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $125.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.44. The company has a market cap of $114.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $90.56 and a one year high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

See Also: What does EPS mean?



Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.