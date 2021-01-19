KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 21,634 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,634 shares during the quarter. Bank of America comprises 1.8% of KG&L Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 45,825,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,103,934,000 after buying an additional 1,728,968 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 14.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,121,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $581,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066,800 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 11.4% during the third quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,755,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,912,000 after purchasing an additional 896,217 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,667,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $184,721,000 after purchasing an additional 62,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 4.7% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 6,681,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $160,964,000 after purchasing an additional 298,890 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

BAC traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.77. The company had a trading volume of 74,670,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,218,480. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $283.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.45.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price target on Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bank of America from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bank of America from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.38.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

