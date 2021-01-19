KG&L Capital Management LLC Sells 3,741 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

KG&L Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 26.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in MetLife in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its holdings in MetLife by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MetLife from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $39.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

MET traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.12. 6,907,641 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,829,851. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.26. The firm has a market cap of $46.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.35. MetLife, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $53.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. MetLife’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Friday, December 11th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MetLife Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

