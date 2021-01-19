KG&L Capital Management LLC Takes $1.18 Million Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

KG&L Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 118,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,515,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,196 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Woodstock Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. 77.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

LMT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $405.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $509.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $409.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.00.

Shares of LMT stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $341.50. 2,013,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,202,317. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $354.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $372.32. The stock has a market cap of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The aerospace company reported $6.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space Systems.

Further Reading: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.