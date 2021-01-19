Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Has $426,000 Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 13.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,550 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,268.0% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 143,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,213,000 after purchasing an additional 133,380 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,577,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $152,000. Creative Planning boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 517.2% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 137,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 115,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 3,739 shares during the last quarter.

FNDF traded up $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.63. 553,452 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,023. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.79 and a fifty-two week high of $31.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.42.

