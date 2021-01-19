Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Makes New $4.43 Million Investment in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,000. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of SCHB traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $92.98. 547,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,064. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.19. Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $93.54.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

