Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,585 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,729 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. JBF Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Fure Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,056,679. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $35.41 and a 12 month high of $61.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.36.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

