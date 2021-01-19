Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 19,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Barber Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 22,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, CWS Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.47. 3,314,042 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,074,387. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.03. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $36.42 and a 52 week high of $63.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.