Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Receives $66.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.50.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 134,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 4.1% during the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 9,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust boosted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 16.7% during the third quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 3,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KRC traded up $0.48 on Friday, hitting $60.94. 1,215,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,250,099. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $45.28 and a 12 month high of $88.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.61 and a 200-day moving average of $56.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.53). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 20.35%. On average, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.15%.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the ÂcompanyÂ, ÂKRCÂ) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

