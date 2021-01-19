Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

KRP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.50 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.78.

Shares of KRP stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a fifty-two week low of $3.51 and a fifty-two week high of $15.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $514.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75.

In other news, Director Mitch S. Wynne sold 15,000 shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $128,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 133,796 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,307.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners by 31.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,575 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Verus Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the third quarter valued at $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.69% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP acquires and owns mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company owned mineral and royalty interests in approximately 8.9 million gross acres and overriding royalty interests in approximately 4.6 million gross acres.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.