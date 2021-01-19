KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $319.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KLA is driven by a strong process control market, revenue diversification and customer acceptance of key products. Growing Foundry and Logic investments remain major positives. Also, services revenues remained strong in the quarter. Moreover, transition to advanced nodes and increasing adoption of EUV lithography is expected to continue accelerating customer investments in Foundry and Logic. Enhanced wafer cleanliness and geometry specifications in the bare wafer market, as well as extreme ultraviolet (EUV) implementation at 7 NM in mask shops are positives. Also, the strengthening memory market is a tailwind. Notably, the stock has outperformed the industry it belongs to in the past year. However, the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic remain a concern.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KLAC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their target price on KLA from $266.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Argus upped their price target on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of KLA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. KLA currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $238.16.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $11.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $315.97. 32,322 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,296,050. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $264.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.00, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $315.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alkeon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in KLA by 6.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $373,535,000 after buying an additional 120,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in KLA by 116.6% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 992,397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $192,267,000 after buying an additional 534,158 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KLA by 6.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 883,342 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $171,139,000 after buying an additional 52,922 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of KLA by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 762,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $147,636,000 after buying an additional 2,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 552,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,910,000 after acquiring an additional 263,710 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

