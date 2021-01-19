Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 10,000 S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Separately, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its stake in S&W Seed by 14.5% during the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 67,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&W Seed alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Mfp Partners Lp purchased 42,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.30 per share, for a total transaction of $98,656.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 53,468 shares of company stock worth $123,967. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.80. 404,615 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,559. S&W Seed has a 12-month low of $1.67 and a 12-month high of $3.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $13.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.75 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 25.28% and a negative net margin of 27.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&W Seed will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded S&W Seed from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW).

Receive News & Ratings for S&W Seed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&W Seed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.