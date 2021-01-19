Kovack Advisors Inc. Invests $151,000 in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE:ACB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 1,348.3% in the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 6,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Cannabis in the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aurora Cannabis by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Aurora Cannabis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Aurora Cannabis from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aurora Cannabis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurora Cannabis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

NYSE ACB traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $12.04. 45,620,941 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,699,914. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $27.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $50.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.07 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 16.32% and a negative net margin of 1,238.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Aurora Cannabis Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Featured Story: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.