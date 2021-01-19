Kovack Advisors Inc. Makes New $86,000 Investment in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,237 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in National CineMedia by 97.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 65,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 32,336 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in National CineMedia by 600.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 111,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 95,771 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 4.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,036,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after buying an additional 48,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in National CineMedia by 23.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 17,514 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCMI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. 38 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,550. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.53 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.15. National CineMedia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $9.85.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 million. National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 8.22% and a negative net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 94.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia, Inc. will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NCMI shares. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $5.50 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of National CineMedia from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

