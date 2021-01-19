Kryll Reaches Market Cap of $8.22 Million (KRL)

Kryll (CURRENCY:KRL) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Kryll has a market capitalization of $8.22 million and approximately $146,243.00 worth of Kryll was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kryll token can currently be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000749 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Kryll has traded up 16.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00058126 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $192.63 or 0.00526769 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.85 or 0.00043353 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,436.62 or 0.03928544 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00016235 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00012445 BTC.

Kryll Profile

Kryll (CRYPTO:KRL) is a token. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. Kryll’s total supply is 49,417,348 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,000,443 tokens. Kryll’s official Twitter account is @kryll_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kryll’s official message board is medium.com/@kryll_io. Kryll’s official website is kryll.io. The Reddit community for Kryll is /r/Kryll_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Kryll

Kryll can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kryll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kryll should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kryll using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

