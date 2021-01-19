Kuende (KUE) Trading 7.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Kuende (CURRENCY:KUE) traded 22.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Kuende coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kuende has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Kuende has a market cap of $338,083.00 and approximately $33.00 worth of Kuende was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Kuende alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.96 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.19 or 0.00525590 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0873 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00042712 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,424.55 or 0.03936758 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016143 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013000 BTC.

Kuende Coin Profile

KUE is a coin. Kuende’s total supply is 3,013,984,637 coins and its circulating supply is 893,470,233 coins. Kuende’s official website is kuende.com. Kuende’s official message board is medium.com/kuende. The Reddit community for Kuende is /r/kuende and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kuende’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuende is a blockchain-based social media ecosystem that mixes real-world games with online features to provide help to the preservation of the real-life interaction. The Kuende base is the real world challenges that involve physical socialization, entertainment, personal development, and Philanthropic games. The real-world challenges are available at the Kuende platform where users can choose to participate in the different challenges. The KUE token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used as a payment method and reward within the Kuende network. “

Kuende Coin Trading

Kuende can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuende directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kuende should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kuende using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Kuende Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kuende and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.