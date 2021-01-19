Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Issues Q1 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.77 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.54. The company issued revenue guidance of $265-265 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.29 million.Kulicke and Soffa Industries also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.73-0.77 EPS.

NASDAQ KLIC traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. The stock had a trading volume of 9,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 616,150. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $38.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.88 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.83.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm had revenue of $177.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 24th were given a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 58.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In related news, VP Zamir Shai Soloveizik sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $87,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells ball and wedge bonders, and advanced packaging and electronic assembly solutions.

