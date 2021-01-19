Kuverit Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $48.00 (KUV)

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Kuverit has a market cap of $275,347.08 and approximately $48.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.33 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.10 or 0.00534055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042380 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,365.42 or 0.03876789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00013126 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00015604 BTC.

About Kuverit

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its launch date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,365,455,780 coins. The official website for Kuverit is www.kuverit.io. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kuverit is https://reddit.com/