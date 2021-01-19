Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) PT Raised to $74.00 at Morgan Stanley

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 6.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.33.

Get Kymera Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of KYMR stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $79.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,720. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.56. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.43 and a 1-year high of $91.92.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.11). The company had revenue of $14.53 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,769,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,723,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,170,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,231,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,262,000. Institutional investors own 37.83% of the company’s stock.

Kymera Therapeutics Company Profile

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; and STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Kymera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kymera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.