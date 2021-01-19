L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Short Interest Update

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,860,000 shares, a growth of 17.7% from the December 15th total of 1,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,280,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other news, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 4,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.64, for a total value of $968,528.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,484,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,480,000 after purchasing an additional 519,647 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,996,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,768,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,324,000 after purchasing an additional 32,702 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 146,648.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,759,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,311 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,740,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,674,000 after purchasing an additional 167,849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LHX. UBS Group upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 began coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $242.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $248.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.16.

Shares of LHX stock traded up $1.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,024,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,917. The company has a market cap of $39.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.95. L3Harris Technologies has a 12-month low of $142.01 and a 12-month high of $230.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.10. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

