Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Short Interest Up 25.7% in December

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,760,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the December 15th total of 1,400,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 636,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $847,415.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total value of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $27,892,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $25,535,000. AJO LP boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 748.5% in the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 149,901 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,221,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,155.4% in the third quarter. BP PLC now owns 121,776 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 112,076 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the third quarter valued at about $13,396,000. Institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.74. 925,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,382. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.98. Laboratory Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $227.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 21.05%. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will post 20.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Argus upgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.67.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.