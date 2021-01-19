Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) Hits New 52-Week High at $227.32

Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $227.32 and last traded at $223.37, with a volume of 2129 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $223.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LH. Argus raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Co. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.67.

The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $207.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.09.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $8.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 21.05% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 1,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.14, for a total transaction of $321,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,648,449.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $126,178.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,415.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LH. Stack Financial Management Inc raised its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Stack Financial Management Inc now owns 106,290 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,696 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,196,000 after acquiring an additional 57,065 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 51,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

