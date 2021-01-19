Lake Street Financial LLC Cuts Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Lake Street Financial LLC decreased its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,313 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMI. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 2,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 2,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KMI traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.55. 16,713,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,310,113. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.42 and a 12-month high of $22.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.20 billion, a PE ratio of 311.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

