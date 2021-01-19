Lake Street Financial LLC Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Lake Street Financial LLC cut its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UBER. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 42.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,423,354 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,204,243,000 after acquiring an additional 18,075,043 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 101,457,585 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,701,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,536,394 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 333.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,110,703 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $149,959,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,259 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at $86,642,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 646.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,540,485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $92,655,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200,223 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 200,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.44, for a total transaction of $10,888,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,044,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,869,493.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,329,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,049,152,260 over the last three months. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $39.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.09.

UBER stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,859,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,901,955. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.04. The company has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $60.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.27% and a negative net margin of 53.12%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

