Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 11,152 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,152 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,221,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,275,309,000 after buying an additional 3,144,093 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,593,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,404,519,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018,412 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 217.6% during the 3rd quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 3,037,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $179,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080,832 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $94,141,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,274,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 621,464 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWJ traded up $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.12. 6,097,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,950,769. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $41.61 and a 12-month high of $70.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.61.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

