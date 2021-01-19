Lake Street Financial LLC Purchases 11,579 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 367.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,579 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVW. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,246,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555,694 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 294.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,868,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394,465 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 293.3% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,514,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,447 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 273.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 1,370,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 304.7% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 974,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,331,000 after purchasing an additional 733,336 shares in the last quarter.

IVW stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,762,878. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $35.21 and a 12 month high of $64.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200-day moving average is $61.79.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

