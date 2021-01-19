Lake Street Financial LLC Raises Stake in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD)

Lake Street Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 37.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,875 shares during the quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC owned approximately 0.60% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SHYD. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 51.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Asset Management Corp IL ADV acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $25.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,960. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.05 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

