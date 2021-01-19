Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) (LON:LAND) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 701.78 ($9.17).

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) in a research report on Monday, November 30th.

Shares of LAND stock traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 657 ($8.58). 1,892,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,711,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Land Securities Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 474.75 ($6.20) and a 12 month high of GBX 997.20 ($13.03). The stock has a market cap of £4.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 685.58 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 596.09.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 26th. This is an increase from Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s previous dividend of $11.60. This represents a yield of 1.78%. Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -23.33%.

In other news, insider Mark Allan bought 45,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 682 ($8.91) per share, for a total transaction of £311,639.90 ($407,159.52).

Land Securities Group plc (LAND.L) Company Profile

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

