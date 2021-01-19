Landore Resources Limited (LND.L) (LON:LND) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.50

Landore Resources Limited (LND.L) (LON:LND) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 41.50 ($0.54) and last traded at GBX 38.79 ($0.51), with a volume of 1373425 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 35 ($0.46).

The company has a market capitalization of £35.61 million and a P/E ratio of -10.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 24.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 17.18.

Landore Resources Limited (LND.L) Company Profile

Landore Resources Limited, through its subsidiary, Landore Resources Canada Inc, acquires, explores for, and develops precious and base metal projects in eastern Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, iron, cobalt, platinum, palladium, gold, and lithium deposits. The company holds 100% interest in Junior Lake property, which include six leases and 1,419 staked mining claims that cover an area of approximately 30,507 hectares located in the province of Ontario, Canada; Miminiska Lake property comprises 28 patented and 23 staked claims in southern block, and 570 staked claims in the northern block covering an area of approximately 5,494 hectares.

