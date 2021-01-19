Lantz Financial LLC Acquires 155 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Lantz Financial LLC boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 155 shares during the quarter. Lantz Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in NIKE by 163.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.30, for a total value of $699,111.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 130,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $18,365,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,532,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,425,781.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 450,170 shares of company stock valued at $63,160,981. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.85.

NKE stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $139.27. 6,415,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,895,246. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $147.95. The stock has a market cap of $218.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.21.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The company had revenue of $11.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This is an increase from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 59.46%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Story: What is meant by a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.